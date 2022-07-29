THE UNIVERSITY of Newcastle (UON) will host its first in-person open day since 2019 today, at its Ourimbah Campus.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor Global, Professor Kent Anderson, said it would provide "a first-hand look at what studying at the university is like".
"Each year more than half of our new students are people who are not finishing their HSC, so if you're looking for a career change or just to see what the opportunities are out there, come along and ask us," he said.
"Studying at our university is hands-on, so you will be able to try learning experiences including a virtual reality midwifery experience that allows students to view all stages of pregnancy.
"You will also be able to determine how to provide the lowest-cost electricity to a city's infrastructure and try to beat a lie detector test from the School of Psychological Sciences."
UON has recently completed its Central Coast Clinical School and Central Coast Research Institute.
Its Gosford campus is expected to be completed in 2025-26.
Vice Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky AO, said Central Coast residents should have the same expectations as Sydney residents "of being able to access world-class university education on their doorstep".
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
