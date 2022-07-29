Knights coach Adam O'Brien backing Tex Hoy to look after No.1

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is confident Tex Hoy will prove a capable fill-in for however long Kalyn Ponga is sidelined - and the statistics support his faith.
Ponga will miss Sunday's clash with the Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium after suffering his fifth concussion of the season in last week's 42-12 loss to Sydney Roosters.
"He's seen one specialist, and he's got another one to go to," O'Brien said.
"So I don't have anything definitive. We'll be governed by what they say and we'll be 100 per cent supportive of the specialists on that ... until we get the answer, all I'm doing is planning for a game this week without him."
O'Brien said he was "obviously concerned" about the Queensland Origin star but was "sitting back letting people who are a lot smarter than me handle this one".
In the meantime, Super League-bound Hoy will deputise, and O'Brien has valid reason to be backing him.
The 22-year-old, who is on a fraction of Ponga's salary, has won three of the six games in which he has played this year. Ponga has won three of 14.
"I've known pretty much since the game last weekend that Tex would come in, so we've focused on that ... we played without him [Ponga] against the Titans a few weeks ago, and it was a game where we played quite well," O'Brien said.
"That's not a given. He does play a huge part in our attack, but I'm really confident that Tex has played a number of games. We've been without Kalyn a lot this year, so I'm confident in the team. If we go out there with an 80-minute mindset, we can get the job done."
Meanwhile, back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon may have played his last game of the season after re-injuring a troublesome shoulder against the Roosters.
Fitzgibbon underwent two bouts of surgery on the shoulder last year and is expected to undergo an arthroscope to determine the extent of the damage.
"The surgeon wants to give it a little bit of time to settle down before they go in there and have another look at it," O'Brien said. "The concern is it's the same shoulder, and probably the bigger concern was that it's a very similar or the same injury as last year."
