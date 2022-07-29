Newcastle Herald
Knights coach Adam O'Brien backing Tex Hoy to look after No.1

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 29 2022 - 9:59am, first published 9:58am
WAITING GAME: Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga is in the hands of the neurologists. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is confident Tex Hoy will prove a capable fill-in for however long Kalyn Ponga is sidelined - and the statistics support his faith.

