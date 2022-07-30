Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Review

REVIEW: Mates Festival ft. Vacations and Teenage Joans, Cambridge Hotel, Friday July 29

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated July 30 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S nights like this that drive home how sorely the Cambridge Hotel will be missed by the Newcastle music scene if the venue closes as anticipated next winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.