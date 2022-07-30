SAPHI takes top gong at Lake Mac business awards

A WARNERS Bay software and electronics development company has been named Business of the Year in Lake Macquarie for 2022.
SAPHI, which also claimed top spot in Excellence in Sustainability, was acknowledged by Mayor Kay Fraser for "innovation, commitment to circular economy practices and its rapid growth" at the Lake Mac Business Excellence Awards on Friday night
"I think we were all particularly impressed with how they've been able to grow their business during COVID, working hard to attract very significant clients and build community support," Cr Fraser said.
Since it was founded five years ago, the company has grown to take on international clients and has played a key part in Australia's largest smart green infrastructure project in Sydney Olympic Park.
SAPHI Software Engineer Abigail Hall said the award was a "testimony to all the hard work the team has put in".
"We do countless hours, countless days with different clients to bring innovation into the Lake Macquarie area, and this is wonderful recognition of that."
It was a triple win for SAPHI, with founding partner and director Cameron Owen also taking out the Outstanding Young Business Leader category.
The company was one of 13 winners, out of almost 100 contestants, at the gala awards evening held at Belmont 16s.
"The finalists we selected this year really demonstrated the diversity and strength of business in Lake Macquarie," Cr Fraser said.
"We had everything from air-conditioning installers to occupational therapists, and child-care centres to coffee cruisers."
Dance4Wellbeing, offering dance sessions for over-55s and people with disability, won the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion category, while neighbourhood centre Swansea Community Cottage was named the city's most outstanding community organisation for 2022.
Private speech pathology company A Growing Understanding took out the Excellence in Large Business category, having expanded to employ more than 40 people and opening a new clinic since they were recognised as a Start Up Superstar in 2018.
Lake Macquarie City Council CEO Morven Cameron congratulated all entrants, finalists and winners, and the city's business community more broadly.
"We're home to more than 13,000 active businesses, and many have had to overcome some monumental challenges over the past two years," MS Cameron said.
"But despite those challenges, we are in the midst of a generational change. We're emerging as a true regional powerhouse, and a very real alternative to major metropolitan areas when it comes to business and commercial investment."
Winners from 11 of the evening's award categories will now vie for victory at the upcoming Hunter Business Awards.
Lake Mac Business Excellence Awards 2022 winners
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
