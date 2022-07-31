THE Hunter Wildfires are no longer in control of their Shute Shield play-off hopes.
Seemingly finals bound a fortnight ago, the Wildfires have slipped to ninth spot with one round remaining after they were out-gunned 36-20 by Easts at Woollahra Oval on Saturday.
Compounding the situation, other results went against them and they missed out on a bonus point.
The upshot is that the Wildfires remained on 42 points, five behind Easts and Gordon.
To force their way into the eight, they need two things to happen.
The Wildfires must notch a bonus-point win over Gordon at Chatswood Oval. It is unlikely they would do enough to turnaround a points differential - Wildfires are - 32, Gordon are +15.
That means they require competition leaders Norths to beat Easts at North Sydney Oval and prevent the visitors from getting a bonus for scoring four tries or finishing within seven points.
"The boys were very disappointed after the game, but they are ambitious and don't want to be there just to make the numbers up," coach Scott Coleman said.
"Against Gordon, we have to turn up ready to go and be switched on. We have to win first and then hang on the other result. Norths are going for the minor premiership so hopefully they can do the job against Easts."
A fourth try for the Wildfires against Easts on Saturday would have made the equation a lot simpler.
The Wildfires were camped on the home side's line for the last 10 minutes but couldn't find a hole.
They tried a driving maul, went to the left, went to the right, hit it up close and shifted it wide.
In the end, Joe Tamani was pulled up for running into the back of a teammate at the ruck.
It was that type of performance by the Wildfires.
They lacked execution.
Even super boot Connor Winchester missed two attempts at goal. Both were from acute angles and one hit the right upright.
"We were really poor in the opening 20 minutes and the last 20 minutes we didn't execute as well as we could have," Coleman said.
"We made crucial mistakes at crucial times."
If the Wildfires are to beat Gordon, they can't afford another poor start.
Easts showed their intent by going straight to the edges.
Outside centre Mosese Tuipulotu burst through near halfway and although pulled down, prop Faalelei Sione crashed over from close range. Daniel Donato converted for 7-0 after four minutes.
Donato and Winchester traded penalties before Easts capitalised on a turnover near half way,
Halfback Teddy Wilson, who was outstanding, dummied at the base of a ruck, brushed off opposite Nick Murray and raced 40 metres to touch down under the posts for 17-3.
The Wildfires needed to score next and went to a driving maul from a lineout. Phil Bradford did what he does best and dived over for his 17th try of the campaign to cut the gap to 17-10.
That was as close as the Wildfires got.
Wilson crossed for his second three minutes into the second half after a break from replacement Jack Bowen.
From there, the home side was always in control.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
