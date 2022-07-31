Jockey says Atkins 'pulled the right rein' with blinkers for Contributingfactor

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy feels Newcastle trainer David Atkins "pulled the right rein" by adding blinkers to Contributingfactor ahead of Saturday's win at Rosehill.
The three-year-old gelding took out the Midway Handicap (1300 metres) by one-and-a-half lengths, seven weeks since last racing in Sydney and over two months since tasting victory at home.
Contributingfactor was midfield at the final turn before finding space, accelerating over the last 200m and pulling ahead in the closing stages.
"I just had to manoeuvre through the corner and into a bit of clear room," McEvoy said in a post-race interview.
"A shake of the reins, a push in the neck and a little tap of the saddle and away he went. I think the blinkers were a good addition, David pulled the right rein there.
"It was a smart win. He was back in trip and a break between runs, but did it nicely."
Hunter apprentice Dylan Gibbons notched up his 200th career winner on board Selfie Time at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
