Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Why Jacob Kiraz left the Newcastle Knights and how the Canterbury winger felt after scoring a hat-trick against them

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRY TIME: Canterbury winger Jacob Kiraz crosses for a try. Picture: Getty Images

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has been shocked by the development of offloaded winger Jacob Kiraz, who scored a hat-trick to help Canterbury to a 24-10 win over Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.