NEWCASTLE: Police appealing for help to find a 71-year-old man who got off a Sydney train at Newcastle on Friday.

Gabriel Fowler
Gabriel Fowler
Updated July 31 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:18am
MISSING: Have you seen 71-year-old Brian?

A GEO-TARGETING SMS has been issued for the Newcastle area as police appeal for the community's help to find a Sydney man last seen at Newcastle railway station.

