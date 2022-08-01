Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters August 2 2022: Taxpayers we should share the cost of domestic violence leave

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 2 2022 - 12:27am, first published August 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHAMEFUL: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently described domestic and family violence in Australia as a "stain on our national soul".

THE federal Labor government, in the early days of its term, has quickly legislated to expand the domestic violence leave provisions to apply to all businesses ('Entitlement for survivors', Newcastle Herald 29/7). Whilst this has great social merit, it's not without significant costs and impact, especially on the "engine room" of the national economy: small businesses.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.