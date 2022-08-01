AS an employer, my employees' religion, political affiliation or attitude to other people's sexuality has absolutely nothing to do with me. Those are extremely private and personal convictions that are not any of my business. By asking my employees to wear a pride symbol, I would be putting them in a position that they may well not wish to be in - we should not be forcing our employees to disclose their private and personal beliefs. Saying you don't want to wear a symbol of gay pride simply means you don't want to wear it. Why should anyone be forced to wear a symbol "celebrating" another person's sexuality? It's actually a very Orwellian notion, that an employer would compel an employee to do so. I can support gay employees without asking all employees to wear a pride symbol.