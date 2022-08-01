HUNTER cricketer Grant Stewart has signed a contract extension at English county Kent.
The all-rounder, who hails from Maitland and represented both Newcastle and NSW Country, will now stay at the club until the end of 2024.
"I'm really pleased to sign an extension to my Kent contract for at least two more years," Stewart said.
"We've faced some setbacks as a squad this year, I believe we'll be better for it in the coming years and I'm looking forward to being a part of that.
"Kent's a great club, full of great people, and I'm hopeful I can play a big part in bringing more success to the club."
The 28-year-old made his first XI debut for Kent in 2017 and has gone onto make 89 appearances across all three formats. During that time Stewart has taken over 100 wickets and scored more than 1400 runs.
Last year he helped the Spitfires win the T20 title and played his maiden T20 international for Italy.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
