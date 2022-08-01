Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

East Coast gas shortage puts jobs in the Hunter Region at risk: Hunter Business

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 1 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cargo: The government is working with LNG companies to prevent future shortages.

The Hunter's peak business body has warned east coast gas shortages are putting jobs across the region at risk.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.