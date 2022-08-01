Merewether athlete Rose Davies has reduced her Commonwealth Games program to one race in Birmingham after contracting COVID-19.
The 22-year-old will now miss the women's 10,000 metres at Alexander Stadium on Thursday (5am, AEST), however, she still intends to run the 5000m final at the same venue on August 8 (Monday, 4:45am, AEST).
Davies remains in isolation in the UK, but will be out at some stage this week prior to her second fixture.
Newcastle-based coach Scott Westcott describes this unexpected turn of events as "a little hiccup we've had to absorb" and says it may "just make her more hungry for the five".
"Rose won't be running the 10 because she's got COVID," Westcott told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"She's still fit and it hasn't knocked her around too much, but just focusing on the 5k now. It's unfortunate we had to make a decision pretty early on.
"This week will be about settling back into routine and doing some training, although she hasn't missed too much.
"It's more just about shaking off the disappointment of not running the 10k, which was probably her preferred event to be fair."
Westcott feels the recent English landing of Davies' family - father Paul, mother Helen and two brothers - will help "give her a lift" amid the COVID diagnosis and following three months competing and travelling overseas.
Davies contested the 5000m at the World Championships in the US less than a fortnight ago.
Australian teammate Kelsey Lee-Barber tested positive for COVID shortly after defending her javelin title at the international event in Oregon.
Middle-distance runner Jessica Hull withdrew from the 5000m at the World Championships because of COVID, having already finished seventh in the 1500m final.
Davies, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last year, has recorded personal best times over 3000m (8:49.46), 5000m (15:07.49) and 10,000m (31:18.54) since April.
She secured back-to-back national 10,000m crowns at Zatopek in Melbourne earlier this year.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
