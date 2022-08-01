Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Merewether athlete Rose Davies withdraws from 10,000m at Commonwealth Games after contracting COVID

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 1 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Commonwealth Games

Merewether athlete Rose Davies has reduced her Commonwealth Games program to one race in Birmingham after contracting COVID-19.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.