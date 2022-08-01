MICHAEL Weier was attempting to lead Hume City to a Victorian NPL premiership 12 months ago - the A-League wasn't on the radar.
That changed with a phone call from coach Arthur Papas and an offer to train and trial.
After earning a one-year contract and making his A-League debut last season, Weier now has the chance to cement the No.1 keeper's spot.
The 25-year-old was outstanding in the 2-0 loss to Adelaide in the Australia Cup.
Weier made use of his 198cm frame to make seven saves, including two from the top drawer.
He produced a reflex effort to deny a George Blackwood header from point-black range and then he dived full-stretch to his left to parry a stinging Zac Clough shot.
Apart from shot-stopping, Weier commanded the box and was assured playing out from the back.
He could have done better for Adelaide's opener, when he failed to clear a Clough freekick after rushing out and running into the back of defenders.
Overall, it was a strong performance.
"Mickey had to make a couple of big saves, but that is what he is there to do," Jets coach Arthur Papas said. "He was comfortable in the way he played out and was brave. It was a good start for him."
Weier, from Brisbane, spent five seasons at Hume City where he was twice the Victorian NPL keeper of the year.
"Prior to coming here, he served a really strong apprenticeship," Papas said. "He was the goalkeeper of the year in Victoria. He really had to graft to get to this point. There is still a lot of growth in him. There are so many areas I think he can improve in.
"The one thing he has got is a huge presence. He is six foot six and has good feet as well. He suits the way we want to play."
Weier made his A-League debut in a 3-2 loss to Wellington in March after Jack Duncan was sidelined with a quadriceps injury.
He played three games straight, highlighted by a 4-0 win in the return match against the Phoenix and was reinstalled for the final three games of the season.
Duncan, who became a father last week after the birth of baby boy Orlando, has 88 A-League appearances and two years remaining on his contract.
The 29-year-old fought off a challenge from Glens Moss previously and won't give up without a fight.
Former Young Socceroo, Noah James, who has been loaned out for the past two seasons, is also in the mix.
The keepers will get another chance to press their case in a friendly against Northern NSW side Weston at Bear Park on Saturday, pending a pitch inspection
Meanwhile, former Jets star Daniel Penha opened his K-League goal-scoring account for Daegu FC in a 2-all draw with Suwon on Sunday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
