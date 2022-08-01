Newcastle Herald
Government unveils plan to lighten teachers workloads: new administration roles and curriculum resources

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
August 1 2022 - 8:00am
Sign up: Sarah Mitchell said recruitment had started for 780 Assistant Principal (Curriculum and Instruction) roles to help teachers more effectively use resources.

HUNTER public school teachers will gain access to a new bank of curriculum resources as part of a government plan to reduce their workload.

