We can't let our environment's decline to continue unabated

The report revealed that Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and has one of the world's highest rates of decline. We also have more foreign plants, than native. The main finding has been that many parts of Australia are highly degraded. Our environment is now at a tipping point. So many of Australia's unique species including the koala are endangered. Nineteen ecosystems across the country show signs of collapse. One of the worst examples is the impact of urban development on Australia's rapidly disappearing coastal salt marshes and the flora and fauna they support.