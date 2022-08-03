We can't let our environment's decline to continue unabated

The joint federal parliamentary committee headed back from Port Hedland in Western Australia to Canberra in September 2001. Our jet spent the first two hours of the flight over the desert country, with just an occasional building on extensive cattle stations visible in the distance.
A wide brown, empty land, indeed on the driest continent on earth. Then up ahead, a smudge of green as the river valleys that feed from the Great Dividing Range into the Darling River system came into view towards the end of our flight.
Australia has a fragile natural environment and is at the forefront of the effects of climate change. Because El Nino and La Nina dominate our weather systems every few years, we are in an endless cycle of drought and floods. This will become more extreme as the planet warms. One of the worst Australian droughts in our history finished in 2019, followed by our worst flooding in 2022.
Such extreme weather events have severely damaged Australia's natural environment, particularly our flora and fauna. For example, it has been estimated that one to three billion creatures perished or were displaced in the 2019 fires, including mammals, birds, reptiles, and frogs. When we passed the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 in the federal parliament, we held high hopes for real improvements in the state of Australia's environment. The Act covers environmental assessment and approvals; protects significant biodiversity; and integrates the management of important natural and cultural places.
So, 23 years after the passing of the 1999 federal environment act, what is the state of Australia's environment now? The Samuel review of the 1999 Act as reported in October 2020, revealed that "Australia's natural environment and iconic places are in an overall state of decline and are under increasing threat. The environment is not sufficiently resilient to withstand current, emerging, or future threats, including climate change. The trajectory is currently unsustainable."
It is little wonder then that the latest national State of the Environment report released last month contained further alarming reading, finding that all aspects of the Australian environment are under pressure and revealing further decline since the last five-yearly review in 2016.
The report revealed that Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and has one of the world's highest rates of decline. We also have more foreign plants, than native. The main finding has been that many parts of Australia are highly degraded. Our environment is now at a tipping point. So many of Australia's unique species including the koala are endangered. Nineteen ecosystems across the country show signs of collapse. One of the worst examples is the impact of urban development on Australia's rapidly disappearing coastal salt marshes and the flora and fauna they support.
It appears that Australia's poor land management practices are at the heart of this environmental crisis. There is a lack of coordination to adequately address the growing impacts of climate change, land clearing, invasive species, pollution, and urban expansion on our environment.
The Samuel review recommended a more significant role for the federal government. The report called for robust national environmental standards overseen by an independent and well-resourced National Environmental Protection Agency.
However, even if a federal NEPA is established, there are limits to what a national agency can achieve. The issues are economic and environmental, and desired outcomes can only be achieved with broad agreement across all levels of government and business. Also, many decisions that affect our ecological health, such as land use planning and approvals for land clearing, are under the auspices of the state government, which all have different standards and practices. The extent of the ecological crisis requires a national summit, so a better co-ordinated approach can be put in place.
Incoming Labor Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she would respond to Samuel's recommendations with new environmental legislation next year. But, given our persistent pandemic and the inflationary and deficit economic challenges facing the federal government, its budget will be constrained. With so many competing priorities, will our environment receive the focus and resources it needs even to arrest, let alone reverse, its decline?
Following the most recent State of the Environment Report, there was very little media comment, and the devastating findings disappeared from the news cycle within 24 hours. Such lack of interest is further bad news for our deteriorating environment.
