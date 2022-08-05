Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Saylor McVernon is giving Newcastle a delicious funk make-over with Saylor and The Flavor

By Nick Milligan
August 5 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TASTY: Saylor McVernon of Saylor and the Flavor at Saints Bar. Picture: Marina Neil

Saylor McVernon wants to make his mark on funk music.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.