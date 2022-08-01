Chappy Streetnorth returns on top at Newcastle after long spell for Chapple stable

Maitland father-and-son team Guy and Mitch Chapple are looking to the NSW Breeders Challenge series with renewed confidence after Chappy Streetnorth returned from almost nine months off to score at Newcastle on Monday.
First-up since fifth in a Breeders Challenge heat at Newcastle on November 19 last year, the three-year-old gelding led from gate four and kicked clear late to win by nine metres in 1:56:1 over the mile with Guy in the gig.
It was a fourth win across a stop-start, seven-race career for Chappy Streetnorth, which trainer Mitch said had benefitted from the long break.
"I worked out it was 255 days since his last start, so he's had a fair while off and he'd definitely matured, and it's the right way to kick it off," Mitch said.
"In the tie ups before the races, he'd get himself worked up and couldn't settle, but today he was really good and done it pretty easy."
Also Monday, Grace Panella drove Tackas Last Dance (Anthony Missen) and Beatboxer (Clayton Harmey) to victory.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
