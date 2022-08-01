Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Chappy Streetnorth returns on top at Newcastle after long spell for Chapple stable

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 1 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Chapple. Picture: Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Maitland father-and-son team Guy and Mitch Chapple are looking to the NSW Breeders Challenge series with renewed confidence after Chappy Streetnorth returned from almost nine months off to score at Newcastle on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.