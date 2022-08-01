Dylan Gibbons on to next target after stellar 2021-22 season

FROM the top apprentice in country NSW on debut to the winningest in Australia, Thornton jockey Dylan Gibbons has kicked any goal he's lined up in his first two years in the saddle.
And with his eyes firmly fixed on the prestigious NSW metropolitan apprentices' crown this season, it would take a brave punter to bet against him.
The 20-year-old ended the 2021-22 season with a winning double at Muswellbrook on Sunday, taking him to 116 for the campaign and 12 clear of Reece Jones in the NSW and Australian apprentices' race. He was also the leading NSW provincial jockey outright with 49 wins.
He then started the new season on Monday with a win on the Sara Ryan-trained So Good So Cool to close out the Port Macquarie program.
"It's a good way to start the season, isn't it, the same way I finished, so brilliant," Gibbons told Sky Racing after pushing the Wyong galloper out late to a third-of-a-length victory.
Gibbons' focus, though, is on metropolitan racing after scoring 12 wins and 24 placings in just 65 rides in town last campaign.
His tilt at the city apprentices' premiership, which Newcastle's Darryl "Digger" McLellan claimed in 1992-93, starts this Saturday at Randwick.
"I'll have a red-hot crack at that," Gibbons told the Newcastle Herald earlier in the day.
"I'll head there this Saturday and it's pretty much all systems go from now."
Gibbons was thrilled with his 2021-22 season, which also featured his breakthrough group 3 Spring Stakes win aboard Festival Dancer at Newcastle.
"The provincial title probably was more at the forefront, but it was more or less we're trying to get 100 winners in the season," he said of his goals for last season.
"And when we set that target, if we ride 100 winners, we'd want to be the leading apprentice.
"So what we aimed to get, we achieved everything really. The 100, the provincial overall, then the 114 to get to 200 total, which was a little bonus at the end, if we were able to kick all those goals, which was great."
His double at Muswellbrook to finish the season came for Warwick Farm trainer Bjorn Baker (Cinque Torri) and his Newcastle boss Kris Lees (Powerful Peg).
"Bjorn has been a good supporter, especially of late, and I've had a bit of luck for him in town as well, so it was a great way to end it," he said.
"I've had a nice, wide variety [of winners for different trainers].
"I've ridden for all the good trainers you can think of, so I've just got to try to capitalise on that now and build good relationships and make it all a bit stronger."
Newcastle-based Welshman Ashley Morgan made it a Hunter double in the riding ranks, taking out his first senior NSW premiership.
He finished with 136 winners - 15 ahead of next best James McDonald - who dominated the prestigious city title with 105.
Lees, meanwhile, had 172.5 winners to finish third in the Australian trainers' premiership. He was second to Chris Waller (205) in NSW with 143.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
