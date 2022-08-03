Then came the real test for managing director Ben Stehr and his team. Opening day, which was Friday, followed by a hectic first weekend. Cars were parked along the Pacific Highway at Belmont South both days. Stehr was working the floor, taking orders and clearing tables. I was invited to lunch at TINTA with friends on Sunday and was curious to see how it was faring. A handful of the menu items had sold out (by 2pm) and the drinks were slow in reaching our table, but these are just teething problems. The presentation was stunning and the food delicious. A shout-out to the Squids Ink Linguine (with prawn, chilli, herbs, tomato, butter and lemon).

