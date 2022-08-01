Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ashley David Clarke, Brendan Guy Marks to be sentenced for roles in intimidation at Raymond Terrace home in 2021

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No ill will over sword strike: 'he's probably happy they didn't shoot him'

A man who suffered a severe wound when he was struck in the arm with a sword - as he tried to push his way into a home that did not belong to him - holds no ill will towards the man who landed the blow, Raymond Terrace Local Court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.