No ill will over sword strike: 'he's probably happy they didn't shoot him'

A man who suffered a severe wound when he was struck in the arm with a sword - as he tried to push his way into a home that did not belong to him - holds no ill will towards the man who landed the blow, Raymond Terrace Local Court has heard.
Ashley David Clarke and Brendan Guy Marks, both 35, will be sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in a case of intimidation and damage to property at a Raymond Terrace home in June, 2021.
The incident began when the resident - whose girlfriend, sister and elderly mother were also at the premises - spotted three men and a woman yelling outside his home about 3.40am.
According to an agreed statement of facts, the group tried to provoke the resident into coming outside to meet them - Marks knocked over lawn ornaments and Clarke smashed windows and dented panels on the man's car - but he remained inside.
The resident's girlfriend tried to chase the group away while armed with a golf club, before getting involved in a struggle for possession of a long pole Clarke had picked up.
Clarke eventually got away from her and tried to get into the house by attempting to push through the front door.
The resident, who had at some point armed himself with an ornamental samurai sword he pulled from a wall in his living room, hit Clarke in the arm with the weapon. The blow caused a serious wound that required hospital treatment. The group left the scene.
"He has no animosity towards the person who hit him with a sword," defence solicitor Roland Day said in court on Monday.
"He's probably happy they didn't shoot him."
