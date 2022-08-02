POOCHES may need to renegotiate the terms of their leash as Lake Macquarie City Council tries to find the pawfect balance between pup owners and the environment.
The council has up to 10 new locations earmarked for future possible off-leash areas, as it heads into a second round of consultation to make sure it's not barking up the wrong tree.
With more than 800 responses to the first round of talks, the council's community assets section manager Brendan Callander said it's clear there is a passion and interest in open spaces for dogs.
"That hasn't just come from dog owners, it's also people using these various areas who might interact with dogs," he said.
"Sometimes that's a positive interaction, other times perhaps not so much, and we need to take all of that into account."
Off-leash areas are being considered at the northern end of Catherine Hill Bay Beach, Myuna Bay Foreshore Reserve, Pinny Beach and Pasterfield Reserve at Cameron Park.
The council is also looking at changes to another 21 off-leash areas across the city to improve them and address conflicts with other activities or the environment.
It has proposed adjusting boundaries and changing time restrictions, while Pendlebury Park at Bonnells Bay and Bernie Goodwin Oval at Morisset could be moved to more suitable areas nearby.
With one of the highest ownership rates in NSW, home to more than 92,000 registered dogs, it's important to get it right, mayor Kay Fraser said.
"Lake Mac loves dogs, but with our growing population, smaller living spaces and finite open space, we need to have the right plans in place to keep them happy and healthy," she said.
"We've also got to balance those needs with what the wider community needs, expects and desires."
Initial consultation saw Redhead Beach attract a lot of attention from both dog owners and non-dog owners, with concerns raised about dogs-off leash where they aren't supposed to be considered a significant issue.
Similarly Pendlebury Park at Bonnells Bay was highlighted as having serious conflict between dogs, the boat ramp, playground and picnic facilities.
A large part of the existing off-leash area there is home to endangered ecological communities that are being impacted by dogs, which is why the council plans to relocate it to Bonnells Bay Park.
Council investigations showed Charlestown, Cardiff and Edgeworth have the highest level of dog ownership, with Cardiff expected to be out-barked by Toronto by 2036.
The most popular breeds are malteses, bull terriers, labrador retrievers, border collies and Australian cattle dogs.
There are currently 30 dog facilities across the city, from fenced and formalised parks to shared off-leash areas at beaches, suburban and lake foreshore reserves.
The council will hold drop-in sessions as part of the latest consultation.
Visit the council's website by August 22 for information.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
