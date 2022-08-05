New faces for Hall of Fame Advertising Feature

NEW INDUCTEES: From left to right, Sam Poolman, Clayton Zane and Mavis Randle were among five new members inducted into the Hunter Region Hall of Fame.

Five Hunter athletes and officiators were inducted into the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame at a ceremony at Newcastle Harness Racing Club on Thursday, July 28.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame is made up of over 350 top athletes who have represented Australia or competed in an international tournament and were born and/or played in the Hunter region at the junior or senior level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, induction ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 were unable to be held.

The 2022 intake of athletes and officials who were recognised and received the elite honour of being inducted into the Hall of Fame were:

Clayton Zane (Football)

Colin John King (Parachuting/Sky Diving) *(Deceased)

Samantha Poolman (Netball)

Katie-Rae Ebzery (Basketball)

Mavis Randle AM (Hockey Officiating)

They join the likes of well-known Novocastrian's Jenni Screen, Ray Baartz, Mark Richards and Danny Buderus, to name a few.

"HAS [Hunter Academy of Sport] are very excited to yet again host the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame, even more special it being our 30th year," Brett O'Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of the Hunter Academy said of the event. "It is a great chance to recognize and celebrate the careers of athletes in the Hunter Region with their family and friends, and to honor the impact that sport has on our region."

In other news, The Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS) has officially kicked off its 2022/2023 season, opening nominations for five of its elite sporting development programs for athletes from the Hunter region.

HAS is part of the Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) collective, made up of nine independent organisations and two government managed operations, supporting 2500 young athletes and 350 coaches across 30 varied sporting codes.



The academies promote many healthy lifestyle directives including holistic education for the younger generation with a focus on building mental resilience and goal setting.

