Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Olympic winger Georgia Little headed to Keiser University in West Palm Beach Florida for US college soccer scholarship

By Renee Valentine
Updated August 3 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Georgia Little is used to doing things fast, but even the fleet-footed Newcastle Olympic winger could not keep up with the pace at which her move to the United States has unfolded.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.