Georgia Little is used to doing things fast, but even the fleet-footed Newcastle Olympic winger could not keep up with the pace at which her move to the United States has unfolded.
The Maitland 22-year-old has secured a college football scholarship with Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida and is set to leave Australia on Thursday night.
"A recruiter who helps a lot of players from here contacted me to see if I was interested in transitioning to the US college system," Little told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's something I've always thought about doing so I figured I'd jump at the opportunity. Then three weeks later, here we are. It's happened very quickly.
"Originally, I was trying to get to go over in January next year so I had everything organised and sorted out, but the recruiter said there was a team who need a player for August.
"He basically said if this offer came around in January you'd take it anyway so you'd may as well take it now. We had a meeting with the coach and we just went from there."
The Tenambit Sharks junior caught the eye of the Keiser University coach with her speed, skill, strength and damaging, body-on-the-line runs. Being a proven goalscorer also helped.
It is a move Little had previously pondered, but back-to-back major injuries proved a setback.
Little tore the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in her right knee while playing for the Emerging Jets.
Two games after returning, she tore the ACL in her other knee.
"It was right when I was leaving school and I thought it's probably not the ideal time to go right now," Little said. "Then I just put it behind me and got a job.
"But when this came up I thought I'd give it a go because I'd regret it if I didn't."
Little, who was set to make her last appearance for fourth-placed Olympic in NPLW Northern NSW against second-placed Broadmeadow at Darling Street Oval on Wednesday night, will study exercise sports science while in the US and plans to make the most of the opportunity.
"As a person as a whole, it just pushes me out of my comfort zone," she said.
"Olympic is a great club but I think I'm just getting too comfortable, just going through the processes every day. So as a person and a player I hope to expand."
Olympic teammate Jemma House plied her trade in the US college system and has since earned herself an A-League Women's contract with the Newcastle Jets.
It is a path Little would love to follow but plans to see "see what happens" from her US experience, where training will be most days.
She hopes to be able to play short stints for Olympic in coming seasons while back in Australia on US college summer breaks.
