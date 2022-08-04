Successive losses in their past two outings could come back to haunt Maitland as finals start looming large in NPLW Northern NSW.
The Magpies made a strong start to the year, holding a top-four spot for the first 10 rounds. But now they are fifth on 22 points, five adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle Olympic (27), with six games left to state their case for a first finals appearance.
Magpies coach David Walker described their back-to-back defeats to Olympic (2-1) then second-placed Broadmeadow (3-2) as "two of the toughest" this year.
They led both games before being over-run. A seemingly endless string of injuries has not helped Maitland's cause. The latest casualty was young gun Peyton Hamilton-Vosilla, who dislocated her knee in the 17s match on Saturday.
"I wouldn't say we were poor in front of goal, I wouldn't say we were poor in defence," Walker said. "In the end we were five minutes short of the 90 required.
"The positive is they're playing well. We just need a few more troops. We need a few more consistent weeks of being able to train and continue to build the intensity in training to be able to last longer in matches.
"It's by no means a done deal, but it gets tougher each week. But we'll turn up this week and hope we can replicate the on-field performance and even improve in a few areas to play that tempo for longer and get a well-deserved win."
Maitland now face three games in a week, starting with Azzurri (29) at Cooks Square Park.
