HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has fallen agonisingly short of claiming a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Harkin finished fifth in the women's 200-metre individual medley final early Tuesday morning (AEST).
Advertisement
Swimming from lane two, the 24-year-old finished with a time of 2:12.25, one hundredth of a second better than her personal best.
She was about a second and a half off third-placed Abbie Wood (England).
Canadian Summer McIntosh won the final in a time of 2:08.70. Fellow Australian Kaylee McKeown was second.
Harkin had qualified for the final with a time of 2:13.24 in her heat.
In her other event on day four of the games, the 100-metre breaststroke, Harkin qualified for the final.
She swam 1:07.61 in her semi-final, the sixth-fastest qualifying time.
The final will be held at 4:07am (AEST) on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, Newcastle hockey player Matt Dawson has helped Australia to a 7-2 win over New Zealand.
The victory came a day after after the Kookaburras' emphatic 12-0 rout of Scotland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.