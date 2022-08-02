Newcastle Herald
Philippa Anderson edges out American star Courtney Conlogue at US Open of Surfing

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:00am
Philippa Anderson. Picture: WSL

Merewether's Philippa Anderson survived an anxious finish to eliminate world No.10 and two-time champion Courtney Conlogue at the US Open of Surfing on Tuesday (AEST).

