Philippa Anderson edges out American star Courtney Conlogue at US Open of Surfing

Merewether's Philippa Anderson survived an anxious finish to eliminate world No.10 and two-time champion Courtney Conlogue at the US Open of Surfing on Tuesday (AEST).
Anderson was second in her round of 32 heat at the Challenger Series contest at Huntington Beach and next faced Central Coast's Macy Callaghan.
Good waves were hard to find in bumpy conditions, but Anderson was rewarded 10 minutes into the half-hour heat for a brave ride between the piers for a 3.67. She backed it up with a 2.07 with nine to go, putting her into first with 5.74.
Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki then led with a 3.13 (7.96 total), leaving Conlogue (5.24) chasing a 1.17 to take the other spot in the last 16. Even with priority, the American was unable to find a wave and Anderson progressed.
Clubmates Ryan Callinan and Morgan Cibilic were yet to surf in the men's round of 48 at Huntington Beach.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
