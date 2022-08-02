Adamstown Bowling Club has been forced to tone down its popular outdoor music events after noise complaints from neighbours as other Newcastle clubs grapple with the consequences of converting bowling greens into live entertainment spaces.
The non-profit Adamstown club is one of a handful in Newcastle which have turned around their struggling finances by opening up surplus greens for live music, but in most cases the venues do not have approval for outdoor entertainment.
Advertisement
Adamstown suspended its Sunday afternoon band performances featuring bass guitars and drums after City of Newcastle advised it two months ago that it had received complaints.
It has continued to schedule soloists and duos.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said the council had received "numerous noise complaints from neighbouring properties in relation to live amplified outdoor music" at the club on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
"Adamstown Bowling Club is not authorised to use the premises for outdoor entertainment, including live amplified music," the spokesperson said.
"CN contacted the club recently requesting that all forms of outdoor entertainment cease, including live amplified music."
The club had advised the council that it was "considering the planning pathway" to seek approval for outdoor entertainment.
The council spokesperson said all bowling clubs needed approval for outdoor entertainment, but the council was not investigating noise complaints associated with outdoor entertainment at other bowling clubs.
The Newcastle Herald understands an Adamstown neighbour organised a letterbox drop to encourage other residents to complain.
A club spokesman declined to comment.
Carrington Bowling Club secretary-manager Jaci Lappin said negotiating noise complaints was a "massive" issue for clubs which staged live music outdoors.
Ms Lappin has been forced to change the timing of music events in response to complaints and is poised to approach the council about managing the conflict with neighbours and confirming the club's legal position.
She said outdoor music had been the key part of her strategy to pull the club out of debt and connect with the community in recent years.
"The clubs who haven't done this, like Maitland City and over the years Waratah, Tighes Hill, National Park, all those clubs closed because they only concentrated on bowls and didn't move forward with this community aspect," she said.
"Those who haven't done it are struggling to keep their doors open.
"It makes a massive difference. We have $50,000 weekends when the weather's nice.
"I feel for all of us. It's all about keeping this community space open for the community."
Advertisement
Kahibah Sports Club chief executive Adam Kluft said the club was reviewing its licensing requirements and would move band performances inside when it resumed live music in spring.
"For us it's more about developing into the future, so if we want to do it regularly, we want to make sure we're in line with the legislation. We don't want to offend any of our community," he said.
"Our acoustic engineer report says what we can do out there will be more of a soloist or duo."
Mr Kluft said the club's daily bar takings tripled from about $7000 to $20,000 when bands played, helping the venue stay open during COVID and continue sponsoring five local junior sports clubs.
"It was a significant revenue for us to have it out there ... and it's supporting that musician base that's in the area that's been devastated by COVID and keeping our staff employed. It's a balance we want to get right."
Mr Kluft said the club was working with Liquor and Gaming NSW and Lake Macquarie City Council on complying with legislation.
Advertisement
He said the club's live band performances were attracting several hundred people.
"The advantage of having things outside is we've still got COVID rampant in the community, so it's nice to be outside and have that space and people socialise out in the sunshine.
"It was looking like it was a good opportunity to grow our business, but time will tell whether the soloists and duos have the same impact or the bigger bands are the key you need."
Lake Macquarie City Council said it would comment after checking with state authorities on the legal requirements for clubs during the pandemic.
In the news
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.