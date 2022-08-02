Newcastle Herald
Legitimate questions as domestic gas users face shortages and skyrocketing prices at a time when Australia is world's second-biggest gas exporter

By Editorial
August 2 2022 - 10:00pm
PRICE BUBBLES: The Australian offshore gas industry has grown enormously in the past decade, to the point where Australia is now the second-largest exporter of LNG in the world. Government and industry need to explain how Australia can have a shortage of the product, and face substantial price increases, for a publicly-owned resource. Picture: Australian Maritime Safety Authority

Resource Minister Madeleine King's swift acceptance of the ACCC's recommendation she take the first step towards invoking a "gas trigger" that would restrict LNG exports from next January sends a strong message to the gas industry that, if it won't voluntarily act in the national interest, it will be compelled to do so.

