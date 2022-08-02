Port Stephens Coaches steps in to help Hunter Valley Buses avoid cancellations

PORT Stephens Coaches has stepped in to help Hunter Valley Buses with its school services.
As previously reported, Hunter Valley Buses has come under fire in recent weeks after a string of school and service bus cancellations with little or no notice or replacement services, which have left students stranded.
It has since launched a Facebook group and a SMS alert service to notify families about cancellations.
Port Stephens Coaches general manager Chris Fogg said he expected his company to start helping Hunter Valley Buses next week, by operating two school services in the morning and two in the afternoon, across the Tomaree and Tiligerry peninsulas.
"I made a few comments openly that operators could help if they have some spare capacity, release drivers and offer some of their fleet to try and lessen the shortages that they have," Mr Fogg said.
"It's most important that children have a pathway to school and home again safely.
"We will help wherever we can to support them with the main issue and that's getting people to and from their destination safely."
Mr Fogg said to help, he had to ensure the Port Stephens Coaches vehicles had fire suppression, tyre monitoring and were Opal enabled.
"[We will help] until they get [the cancellations] sorted... as long as they need us to help. Our team is happy to take it on and be part of the solution at the moment."
Hunter Valley Buses had to cancel eight school services on Tuesday afternoon, which were covered by other buses displaying different numbers.
A spokesperson for CDC NSW [parent company ComfortDelGro Corporation] said Hunter Valley Buses was "continuously improving its performance through alternate rostering practices and active recruitment campaigns".
"We are onboarding staff regularly and providing training and support for people who wish to become a bus driver," they said.
"With the impact of influenza and COVID, there are drivers' shortages across different regions in NSW and we are working with Transport for NSW to find solutions."
Meanwhile, Port Stephens Council has started a two year trial of an on-demand community bus service for Karuah.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
