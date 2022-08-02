Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Watch

'It looks like I'm an ego-maniac': Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien moves to clarify post-game comments

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien wants it known he is no "ego-maniac", apologising for comments he made about being involved in "four grand finals" on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.