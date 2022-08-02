After the first Supercars event in 2017, the then Tourism Hunter chairman, Will Creedon, envisaged "the property along Newcastle's foreshore from Nobby's lighthouse all the way to Wickham" as a "global playground", (Herald, November, 2017).
His dream is fast becoming a reality.
Access to heritage tourist sites and popular beaches will be disrupted and the public excluded from large sections of parkland.
Local businesses will bear the brunt of this disruption for over 20 weeks - 12 weeks for the Van Gogh Alive festival, two weeks for This and That and nine weeks for Supercars.
Each event will bring in its own catering and alcohol outlets. Is this what the Newcastle public really wants? If not, how did it happen and who really benefits?
The opportunity to drastically extend the event spaces in our prize-winning Foreshore Park presented itself to Newcastle Council when Supercars arrived with its accompanying special legislation.
The Motor Racing (Sydney and Newcastle) Act enabled local planning and environmental laws to be swept aside.
Three-hundred trees and shrubs were razed, three hectares of bitumen laid down over our parklands and heritage streets widened and re-shaped.
Traffic blisters were removed, and sandstone kerbing replaced with concrete.
While conveniently labelled as a "temporary" impost, the Newcastle Motor Racing Act acted as a trojan horse, setting a dangerous precedent by allowing our prize-winning Foreshore Park to be turned into an extensive flattened area for future large, disruptive, ticketed events.
The "global playground" vision, like the V8s, does not herald a successful future for Newcastle's tourism.
It is out of step with current tourism research which emphasises the importance of local involvement in the industry.
Tourists come to a destination to experience its unique and authentic attractions.
It is the local community, local heritage, local landscape and local businesses who give shape and form to this experience.
What is special about Newcastle and makes it a different experience from other destinations needs to be put on public display. Instead, the city's most prized destinations are banished behind fencing for extensive periods of time.
The question of how this situation came about can be answered by looking at who benefits from the global playground ideal.
The Supercars impact is a tale of two cities: those who benefit from the event and those who are badly affected, (Herald, November, 2018)
The winners are those who have ready access to the deal-making process - those conveniently labelled '"stakeholders".
These are the ones currently shaping the direction of tourism in Newcastle.
The losers are the local community and small businesses - those directly impacted.
They do not have ready access to government decision making bodies and are "consulted" only after major decisions are made and then only to help mitigate the event's negative impacts.
The foreshore area has many wonderful events that are locally inspired and invite all comers into the area.
They do not need fences because they are free and work in well with the landscaped areas preferred by the public.
Most of the respondents to council's survey, done in preparation for the Harbour Foreshore Landscape Masterplan, simply preferred more trees and shade - particularly over seating placed throughout the park.
This cannot happen so long as council must meet the operational requirements of Supercars.
The Frog Pond, currently very popular with families and skaters, is also likely to be filled in to expand the available event space.
Newcastle needs to have a broader conversation about the form of tourism the city should embrace - one which also suits local values and business interests.
The city does need a venue suitable for large, ticketed events, but these venues need to be more carefully selected by council to accord with its own stated events policy - to protect sites from overuse and safeguard community amenity.
