"One of the leading causes of inefficiencies in the hospital system is that there are patients with real emergencies and complex problems that take a lot of time and resources to work up to be admitted to hospital," Dr Stewart said. "Therefore the patients with the lower acuity injuries and illnesses tend to wait the longest. Urgent care patients are typically quite a rapid turnover... We'd like to see the majority of our patients in and out within 60 minutes, and that has certainly been achievable in systems that are currently successful overseas."

