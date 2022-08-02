Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Newcastle emergency department pressures could ease with ED specialist Dr Tim Stewart's Heal Urgent Care clinic | WATCH

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
August 2 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heal Urgent Care
Rapid response: Emergency specialist Dr Tim Stewart and nurse practitioner Jason Carney are preparing to open an urgent care centre in Newcastle, on the corner of Parry and Unions Street, before Christmas. Picture: Marina Neil

INSTEAD of waiting hours in a public hospital emergency department with a sporting injury, a cut or a burn, an urgent care centre planned for Newcastle aims to have patients in and out within 60 minutes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.