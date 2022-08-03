"All life on earth remains in peril". So said the introduction to the 1997 "Newcastle Declaration" - a groundbreaking document that committed cities and towns across the planet to taking local actions to create a sustainable future.
It came at a time when BHP announced the end of steelmaking and the city's post industrial future was unclear. Yet, there was firm resolve among the city's leadership to lay the groundwork to make Newcastle the cleanest and healthiest city in Australia.
The declaration was endorsed at the Pathways to Sustainability International Conference hosted by the City of Newcastle in June 1997 before being presented to the United Nations at the 1997: Rio +5 Conference in New York.
"It was an opportunity to for Newcastle to take a massive leap forward and it helped to reposition the city in the eyes of many around the world," former council employee Lincoln Hawkins who chaired the 1997 conference said.
"There are winners and losers in cities, businesses and organisations in the transition that must happen in economy and structure for true sustainability. And Newcastle has been thriving in response to that."
The declaration's 25-year milestone was celebrated at Tuesday's meeting of the Hunter Region Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Collaboration Group, which works together on ways to achieve the United Nations' goals across the region.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the council remained committed to the objectives laid out in the original Newcastle Declaration.
"It is important to recognise this significant milestone and the actions of our former leaders who were forward thinking for their time in responding to the challenge of establishing sustainable management practices with the Newcastle Declaration," Cr Nelmes said.
"As a result, City of Newcastle is now a leader in this space and over the past 25 years has successfully achieved economic, social, cultural and ecological goals by integrating sustainability into the design and implementation of our policies, programs and projects.
"City of Newcastle was the first local government in NSW to switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity supply, with our 5-megawatt solar farm and a power purchase agreement with the Sapphire Wind Farm.
"By meeting together with local businesses, government representatives, and not-for-profit organisations that are also committed to sustainable development initiatives, we will collaborate on ways we can bring the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals to life in Greater Newcastle for an environmentally sustainable future."
Mr Hawkins acknowledged the collective that led to the landmark declaration.
"The Pathways Conference was held during a crossroads in the 1990s - a very significant time in Newcastle with the 1997 Bicentenary," Mr Hawkins said.
"The Newcastle Declaration was agreed on behalf of towns and cities around the world, who took a major step toward embracing the global challenge of sustainability at a local level.
"The challenges and opportunities faced then are clearly no less important today. Their legacy continues to play a critical leadership role in showing us how to successfully transition to sustainability."
Newcastle is a long-standing member of Local Governments for Sustainability and is committed to the requirements of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
