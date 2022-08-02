Newcastle's crisis has deepened after David Klemmer was hit with a show-cause notice for reasons the club has refused to explain.
On the same day the coach held a press conference to clarify comments he made after the 24-10 loss to Canterbury, Klemmer was left out for the side's clash with Wests Tigers on Sunday.
There are suggestions Klemmer refused to come off the field against the Bulldogs and may have abused a club trainer, but Knights officials refused to elaborate beyond saying the show-cause notice related to "on-field disciplinary matters".
They won't comment until Klemmer's hearing is completed. Klemmer did not answer calls.
The bizarre selection-day drama came barely 24 hours after it emerged Parramatta wanted to sign Klemmer.
In a shock but failed ploy ahead of the player-signing deadline Monday night, the Eels approached the Knights about loaning Klemmer for the rest of this season.
The 28-year-old prop denied he was on the move on Monday before it was reported on Fox League that night the approach might have actually been for a permanent deal for next season as well.
Klemmer enters the fifth and final year of his contract next season, and Fox League reported that the switch might have come unstuck because the Eels only wanted to take Klemmer for this season and next, not an additional year that was sought.
Speaking early Tuesday, Knights coach Adam O'Brien distanced himself from the negotiations, saying nothing ever reached his desk.
"It didn't get through to me to make a decision on," O'Brien said.
"That probably says I don't know how much was there or what wasn't.
"Whether it was stopped on David's end, or whether it was just an inquiry - there's a fair bit going on from clubs trying to fill up some rosters."
O'Brien was coy when asked if the club had considered or is considering allowing Klemmer to get out of the final year of his contract.
"It did not come across my desk all day yesterday ... I don't know where that speculation has come from," he said. "I'm not too sure, I can't give you an answer on that."
But by Tuesday afternoon, Klemmer had been dumped.
Loaning the prop for the rest of the season would have likely saved Newcastle about $200,000 on their salary cap, but with the club fighting to avoid the wooden spoon in their five remaining games, doing so would have infuriated their long-suffering fans.
Klemmer, who even O'Brien labelled "arguably our best player" earlier this year, said Monday he was "committed to the club".
The Knights head to Campbelltown on Sunday at risk of falling to second last.
They will have to produce a remarkable turnaround in form, and defy a terrible record at the venue, to overcome the resurgent Tigers.
Much like the Bulldogs, the Tigers have progressively improved since sacking former coach Michael Maguire.
Since having the bye in round 13, when Maguire was punted, both the Knights and Tigers have only had one win in seven games - but the Tigers have been on the up, while the Knights have been on the slide.
In their first three games post-Maguire, the Tigers conceded 88 points and scored only 18.
But in their next four matches - all against top-eight sides - they've conceded 91 points but scored 94.
Before their 32-18 breakthrough over Brisbane last week, they only lost their three prior games by a combined deficit of 11 points.
In contrast, the Knights have lost their past four games by a combined scoreline of 148-62.
Since the round 13 bye, they have only beaten Gold Coast and conceded 40 or more points to the Panthers, Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles and Roosters.
In addition to facing a hardened Tigers, the Knights will also have to defy their poor Campbelltown record.
Since 2000, they've lost six of nine games at the ground.
Their last trip resulted in a 46-4 hammering and the departure of then coach Nathan Brown a few days later.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
