A NEWCASTLE charity that helps vulnerable women access the work clothes and skills they need to find employment is on the brink of closure and appealing for public support.
Dress For Success has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $75,000, the amount it says it needs to run its Broadmeadow showroom, where it stores donated, quality second-hand clothing and books face-to-face appointments to assist from Hunter women.
The charity is headquartered in Sydney and has operations in Newcastle and Wollongong, largely assisting women over the age of 45 who need support in finding work. Typically the women have fled situations of domestic violence or financial coercion, however the charity also assists refugees and women who simply need a confidence boost to enter or re-enter the workforce.
DFS chief executive officer Leisa Sadler said that the Sydney office had been financially propping up the Newcastle operation, which began as a pop-up in the Hunter Street mall in 2019 and shifted to nearby King Street then Charlestown before moving to Broadmeadow in May, 2021.
DFS Newcastle has previously received funding from NIB Foundation and Lake Macquarie council.
Ms Sadler said the Newcastle branch assisted about 200 women a year, offering clothing and a range of back-to-work programs including updating their CVs and mock interviews.
"We don't have ongoing government funding, occasional grants but nothing for operational costs, and we rely on the generosity of our benefactors and various fundraising events, however the pandemic disrupted our ability to raise funds," she said.
"We have launched a crowdfunding campaign to try and raise $75,000 by September 4 and we need that to keep the operation running. That would enable us to know we are open for a full year and then start to plan for the future and deliver our programs. It's about trying to be able to set ourselves up with a more permanent vision for the region."
Ms Sadler said the Hunter operation had the capacity to assist 300 women annually and was renowned for its styling service.
"We have that service for women facing job interviews, and once they secure a job they can come back to get the "I Got The Job' pack which has clothing for their first week of employment," she said.
"That's our core program but we have evolved to include career support program, workshops ranging from interview skills, confidence building, personal branding and networking and then on to basic financials skills, budgeting, negotiating for a pay increase, understanding employment law and so on, to really help give women a broader understanding of what the job market looks like."
All of the services it offers are delivered by professional volunteers.
Those aged over 45 is the female cohort with the fastest rate of homelessness in the country.- Leisa Sadler
Ms Sadler said the service was vital, moreso when the cost of living was rising alongside inflation.
"You don't know when you may find yourself out of work nor what is around the corner, a health crisis or things out of your control, even natural disasters now, and you find yourself spiralling and that can knock you for six if you don't have an education background or even just experience in negotiating to get back into employment," she said.
"Our service is about providing a safe and supportive environment and encouraging women to believe in themselves and that they are worth employing and contributing real value and in turn build that self esteem knowing they can support their family."
Ms Sadler said the women DFS Newcastle assisted were all ages, some were trying to rebuild their lives after difficult divorces, some were trying to find work after being out of the workforce.
"Nationally, we know that those aged over 45 is the female cohort with the fastest rate of homelessness in the country, and we know employment is the real circuit breaker of women finding themselves in marginal housing or homelessness. [Social welfare] benefits just don't cut it."
She remained confident that the generosity of the Newcastle community would help the crowdfunding cause, otherwise she believes the centre will close and more of its operations would shift virtually: "I believe in that space, but it will mean women can't have the face-to-face contact that we know benefits them."
Kateryna Kuzmenko, a Ukrainian refugee who fled Kyiv with her mother and six-year-old daughter and arrived in Newcastle in March, said Dress For Success had given her quality clothing and helped her prepare for job interviews. The 38-year-old has a background in financial administration and began a new job two weeks ago.
"They have linked to many people. Without them I don't think I would have found this job," she said.
DFS Newcastle showroom manager Heidi Adnum, who operates the showroom three mornings a week, said the service was about to include workshops for young female school-leavers to get them job ready.
Ms Adnum said that the pandemic had disproportionately impacted women who worked in industries hit hardest by lockdowns and had experienced income or job loss.
"Our clients come from all walks of life and they have usually experienced great difficulty," she said.
"What worries me [if the office closes] is that we won't be able to help and support the local women in need who come to us every week feeling nervous, frightened, unsure about their future, who then spend an hour with our volunteers and leave our services feeling much more confident and self-assured. I worry for our clients, where will they go, how will they find this sort of support."
She is also concerned about the team of volunteers who dedicate their time every week to style clients and manage clothing donations.
"All the roles they have are crucial and they love working with our clients in whatever way they can and we are also building again after multiple [lockdown] closures. We are all working so hard, and seeing clients again and gaining momentum, and it would be such a shame to not have enough money to pay the rent."
Volunteer Amba Nalbanthof, who has worked at both the Sydney and Hunter office and works full-time at the University of Newcastle, said the role of DSF was crucial in providing a safe space to assist and "transform" clients to get them into work.
With a background in recruitment, she said that first impressions and presentation were vital.
"We provide judgment-free safe place where anyone can go ... there is nothing else like that, even your employment companies don't dress you or give you that presentation advice," she said.
Business, news and feature reporter.
