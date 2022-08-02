CARL Jenkinson starred for Arsenal and West Ham United in the Premier League, represented England and helped steer Melbourne City to the A-League grand final last season.
Now the blue-chip defender is set to add experience and class to the Newcastle Jets.
In a major coup, the 30-year-old has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Newcastle and will be officially unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday.
He was in the stands at McDonald Jones Stadium for the Jets' 2-0 loss to Adelaide in the Australia Cup on Saturday night and trained with the squad on Monday.
However, he is unlikely to play against Weston in a friendly at Bear Park on Saturday.
The right back is the club's biggest signing since former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey spent two seasons in the Hunter from 2012-13.
Jenkinson, at 30, is still in the prime of his career. He joined Melbourne City on-loan from Nottingham Forrest in January and featured in 22 games, including the decider, which they lost 2-0 to Western United.
A $3.4m transfer from Arsenal to Nottingham Forrest in 2019, Jenkinson's contract with the newly promoted Premier League outfit expired at the end of July.
Rather than stay in the UK, Jenkinson has opted to return to Australia after enjoying his six-month spell in Melbourne.
The Jets defence is in need of shoring up after they leaked 43 goals last season. It was the difference between a play-off spot and their table position of ninth.
Jenkinson is most likely to be deployed on the right, but can also play centreback, giving coach Arthur Papas more options and depth.
Dane Ingham and Jason Hoffman shared the right flank last season. Hoffman can also be used on the left and will provide competition for Wellington Phoenix recruit James McGarry.
Mark Natta, signed from Western Sydney to push senior central defenders Matt Jurman and Jordan Elsey, can also play left back.
Jenkinson spent eight years on the books at Arsenal after signing from Charlton Athletic in 2011. He flourished under Arsene Wenger and was called into the England side for a friendly against Sweden in 2012.
As well as Arsenal, Jenkinson made 52 appearances in the top flight on loan at West Ham United.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
