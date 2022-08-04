Newcastle film producer Tim Levy is enthusiastic about his new short film, Touched.
Levy received the final cut of the film in late July and is already busy promoting it to film festivals around the world. He's received strong interest after posting the film's trailer on the FilmFreeway website, a platform that links filmmakers to festivals worldwide.
Advertisement
The Australian comedy, clocking in at around eight minutes, features Marissa Kaye in the starring role. She plays a woman with a special physical condition that is both a blessing and a curse.
Levy, who has a background in film marketing and production, directed Touched. However, he says his future in the industry will be as a producer - not director.
"My opinion is, with anything in life, you get better over time," he says. "I can only assume Spielberg didn't start with a masterpiece. I see it [Touched] as a first of a series, that gets longer, more sophisticated over time. The next one will be 20 minutes. The third will be 40 minutes ..."
Levy, who runs Resonant Blue Studios, is attached to six film projects as a producer, with his focus on raising the funds to bring the concepts to full production. He's already booked to attend the American Film Market in Los Angeles in November, an annual gathering for major film industry production and distribution deals.
While he is scheduled to teach master classes on film marketing soon, he's also working on his next film project, with plans to shoot in mid-September in Melbourne.
.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Or
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.