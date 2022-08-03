MORE than two hundred babies have been welcomed to the Awabakal community.
With four Baby Welcoming Ceremonies held by Awabakal Ltd this week, CEO Raylene Gordon said the events mark the start of a journey for the children.
"Not a lot of people are from Awabakal so that connection and being able to connect to a local Aboriginal community is really important," Ms Gordon said.
"Aboriginality is a journey and I think people are looking for services and people to connect with and grow their culture."
Due to a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, babies born prior to 2022 were included this week, leading to the largest number of welcomings since the event started in 2015.
"We have back tracked a couple of years so that we can try and connect as many people in to our community as possible," she said.
"The growth in numbers is also because people are wanting to connect to their culture and this is the start."
The first Newcastle ceremony for 2022 saw children and their parents welcomed by a smoking ceremony in Civic Park before making their way to City Hall. The families were then called up on stage, where Awabakal Elders used ochre to traditionally anoint each baby.
Young parents at the ceremony, Jye Gorman and Janeeka Paulson, said it is important for their seven-month-old daughter Kiara-May to know she is "part of a community".
"It gives a sense that this is our land and she is born into this," Mr Gorman said.
"It's important for her to grow up knowing the traditional ways and how life was beforehand.
"Aboriginal people are coming forward in their communities. You see a lot more pride these days."
Having used the Awabakal health service throughout their pregnancy, the couple said it is "different to hospitals or bulk billing doctors".
"It's less stressful because they make you feel really comfortable and are always there for you."
Images of babies who are part of the ceremony will be placed on the walls of Awabakal health services.
Awabakal Elder and cultural educator Aunty Deborah Swan said by doing this, families feel like they "belong".
"People see their own photo and think 'I belong here'," Aunty Deb said.
"People need a sense of belonging and when we show photos of ceremonies and stuff that happens then it gives them a connection to not just Awabakal but to also feel a part of these nations."
Aunty Deb said, beyond the babies, welcoming ceremonies are about building a community for parents.
"It's about letting mothers know that they are not alone when they have a sister and aunties and grandmothers and they all can help," she said.
"Hopefully ceremonies like this bring people back together and gets them to have a better look at our cultural practices and how we can use them today."
"There is a real revival of our culture and it's about not being afraid to do the practices of our ancestors."
The ceremonies this year were supported through grants by the nib foundation. Executive officer Amy Tribe said the event was important to health outcomes as well as culture.
"As well as the cultural significance that events like this hold, it is also an important way to connect families with their health services," Ms Tribe said.
"Nib and Awabakal are two leading health organisations in this region. Quality and culturally safe health care are our priorities."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
