"If somebody described it to you, you wouldn't believe in it," Consalvo says, "this see-through thing that we move through all the time. If we went into another dimension where we could actually see it, it would take over everything. It can carry sound for kilometres, it moves oceans, it affects the way we feel, it dries our clothes, it moves around our bodies all the time, it runs through our hair. But we can't see it, that's the mystery of it."