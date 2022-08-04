With its surrounding casuarina trees rustling and whispering, artists Lottie Consalvo and Sarah Mosca thought the Multi-Arts Pavilion mima at Speers Point Park seemed the perfect place to consider the nature of wind.
"The sound that the wind makes when it goes through its leaves, that was a nice synchronicity," Mosca says.
With the casuarina known as "the haunting tree or grief tree", Mosca made a connection to the story of "wind phones". In 2010 a landscape designer in Japan, Itaki Sasaki, unintentionally created an international movement when he built an unconnected phone booth in his garden. He was grieving the death of his cousin, and was missing their conversations, so he spoke to his cousin on the unconnected phone.
"It's so beautiful, this idea that the wind would carry that message to allow people to grieve," Mosca says.
The wind phone became a phenomenon after the 2011 Japanese tsunami disaster, with Sasaki opening the booth to the public. Since then the concept has inspired novels and films, and other wind phones have popped up around the world, including one in Australia.
"That idea triggered a few ideas for us," Mosca says.
When Newcastle-based Consalvo and her long-time friend Mosca, who is Sydney based, were commissioned by MAP mima to create their first collaborative body of work they looked to the common theme of their practice - a driving interest in exploring emotional states. So, as something that also cannot be seen, but impacts on our inner being, the wind became both their theme and a metaphor.
"If somebody described it to you, you wouldn't believe in it," Consalvo says, "this see-through thing that we move through all the time. If we went into another dimension where we could actually see it, it would take over everything. It can carry sound for kilometres, it moves oceans, it affects the way we feel, it dries our clothes, it moves around our bodies all the time, it runs through our hair. But we can't see it, that's the mystery of it."
For a while Consalvo had been noting a recurring underlying theme in Mosca's work of "this calling from one to another when there's no knowing whether they received the communication".
I don't know if we are able to acknowledge the magnificence of things as we used to because of the constant stimulations that we get now.- Lottie Consalvo
That was much like the ephemeral nature of the wind. So the pair called on local dancers Ali Graham and Skip Willcox to perform in both video works that are in the show. One of the videos is being shown after dark on the building's exterior.
"They're figures in quiet conversation," Mosca says. "There's a metaphor of carrying this exchange, this calling out."
By its nature wind is "circular, it's a constant", she says. "It's lovely, harrowing and dangerous too. It's out of our control."
Consalvo says that allowing yourself to be overwhelmed by a sense of awe in the face of nature is something that is at risk of being lost in this era of imagery over-stimulation. A new psychological condition, called awe deprivation, has emerged.
"I don't know if we are able to acknowledge the magnificence of things as we used to because of the constant stimulations that we get now," she says. "There's a release that happens when we are in the presence of something great, it's a transition, a transformation."
Consalvo counters this trend by intentionally creating art that brings about "that sense of being overwhelmed emotionally by the physicality of it, that monumentalism of it". The footage of the dancers has been slowed to make a similar point, she says. This is about the process of examining.
"For me, to go to an exhibition to see art is a pause, we have a moment to consider things in a different way," Consalvo says.
"As the dancers move through the air, I see them almost being non-human and just merging into the wind and becoming the wind. They are the wind."
Lake Macquarie City Council officially announced it had acquired the "suite of resonant site-specific works" shown in the An Anthology of the Wind exhibition for its growing multi-media collection, including an audio work and sculpture pieces.
