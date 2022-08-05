Newcastle Herald
Newcastle and Hunter art exhibitions and shows for August 5-6-7

August 5 2022 - 2:00am
Weightlessness: In the node at Lake Macquarie Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP), mima, at Speers Point, by Lottie Consalvo and Sarah Mosca. Viewing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Owens Collective Spring, featuring works by Vera Zulumovski, Edward Milan, Michelle Brodie and Annmarie Murland. Runs through August 21.

