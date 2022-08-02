THE President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is expected to address a collection of university students on Wednesday, including a cohort from the University of Newcastle.
Students at the Callaghan campus have been invited to join the video call, with President Zelenskyy speaking live via video link from Ukraine.
"Our students will have an opportunity to engage - in real time - with a world leader navigating the confronting realities of war, and to reflect on the importance of upholding and defending the rule of law, democracy and the rules-based international order," a statement from the university said.
"We are incredibly grateful to have President Zelenskyy share his time and thoughts with our community."
The special address was organised by the ANU Centre for European Studies, the National Security College and the Embassy of Ukraine in Australia. The Ukrainian leader has previously spoken with students from universities in Canada, the United States, Britain and Japan.
The video address comes almost six months since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. Newcastle Herald will have an updated report following the president's address.
