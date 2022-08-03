Is it a bird, is it a plane? Nope, it's a super barbecue.
Advertisement
This weapon of a barbie was spotted being hoisted on top of the tallest commercial building in Newcastle.
Construction workers and guests were treated to a barbie at a "topping out" ceremony for the $107 million 727 HQ project - now the city's tallest commercial building.
When Core Project Group asked Full Throttle BBQ to arrange a barbecue on the top of the 60-metre high building, they didn't shy away from the challenge.
It might look like a difficult task, but it's just meat and drink to them.
We ran a story on Tuesday about Dog Rescue Newcastle helping save pooches from awful situations and sometimes death.
We mentioned how they need more foster carers due to being overwhelmed with surrendered and rescued animals.
We got chatting to one of the foster carers, Anne Leggett. She's been a foster carer for more than 50 dogs.
At the moment, she's fostering a miniature pinscher cross, also known as a "min pin". Scrat, aged 9, was named after the squirrel in Ice Age.
Anyhow, Anne grabbed our attention when she said "I strongly feel that Scrat's potential new home is one who is not on social media".
She instead envisioned his new owner as "someone who reads newspapers and has retired from work".
"I see him with a man and them enjoying each other's company."
She said Scrat is a typical "min pin".
"He is smart, he loves his comfort, lap-time snoozes, will play chase and loves walks," she said.
"Ideally, Scrat would suit a single retired person and he is very much male-orientated. Someone who will ignore the growling and grumbling as you walk past him when he is snuggled in his bed, but will happily share their lap and play tug or chasings with him.
"Scrat is essentially a cranky old man. He will give you kisses, cuddles, jump up to say hello and is so happy when you come home. But he likes to sleep in until it's warm outside and he doesn't like to be disturbed."
She said Scrat had a long story and "some of it is conjecture".
Advertisement
"I believe Scrat was purchased at a market in Malaysia. He was in a crate and being teased by children. A couple felt sorry for him and purchased him. When they came back to Australia for work, they bought him with them."
She suspects Scrat is multilingual but can't prove it.
For more information on Scrat, contact Anne via the email anne4drn@gmail.com or check out petrescue.com.au/listings/917339.
What kind of bird builds skyscrapers? Cranes.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Or
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.