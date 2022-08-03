NEWCASTLE will host an international women's netball match between Australia and England later this year.
The Diamonds will play the first fixture of a three-match series against the Roses at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, October 26.
The following games will be held at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena and Brisbane Entertainment Centre.
The series will come after the Diamonds play in the Constellation Cup, which includes games in New Zealand, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.
The Diamonds haven't played on home soil in more than 1000 days, since the 2019 Constellation Cup.
"After almost three years, we can't wait to watch the Diamonds play on home soil and pack stadiums across Victoria, Queensland and NSW," Netball Australia CEO Kelly Ryan said.
The Diamonds last played in Newcastle in September 2018, when they beat England 52-47 at the entertainment centre. That match, the first time the side had played in Newcastle since 2012, attracted 4544 spectators.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes expects the Diamonds will receive similar support in October, predicting tickets to be in hot demand.
"City of Newcastle is a proud supporter of women's sport and we are thrilled to be welcoming some of the best netballers in the world to Newcastle in October for what I'm sure will be a sell-out match between the Australian Diamonds and the England Roses," she said.
"This match is another great example of the work that City of Newcastle, Venues NSW and the Newcastle Entertainment Centre are doing to secure these major events, which provide increased visitation and significant economic benefits.
"We look forward to welcoming the visiting teams and their support staff to Newcastle for this highly anticipated event, which will deliver a fantastic spectacle for the region's sports lovers and valuable flow-on effects for our visitor economy."
Tickets for the Diamonds' upcoming matches go on sale August 12.
The scheduling of the international fixture comes after the Australian women's basketball side played at the entertainment centre in May.
The Australian women's football team, the Matildas, have also proved popular in Newcastle, attracting a crowd of 14,014 when they last played at McDonald Jones Stadium in early 2020.
Earlier this year, Newcastle was mooted as a future Super Netball expansion location. The city has not had a presence in the national league since the Hunter Jaegers disbanded in 2007 after a four-season existence.
The Diamonds face Jamaica in their next Commonwealth Games pool match on Thursday afternoon (AEST).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
