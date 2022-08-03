Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Multiple clubs jostle for positions on the ladder ahead of 2022 finals series

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 3 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BATTLE: Souths v Maitland at Townson Oval on Saturday. Picture: Marina Neil

The top five may all-but be finalised, however, there's still plenty of water to go under the Newcastle Rugby League bridge during the last week of the regular season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.