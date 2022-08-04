If you knew your wish would come true, what would you wish for?
The Cost of Wishes is the 11th production developed through the Catholic Schools Office's ASPIRE initiative, and it posits this very question.
Its last two productions suffered during COVID in varying ways, so the fact that there is an ASPIRE show on the Civic Theatre's stage at all is a wish come true.
Four friends - Molly, Xavier, Emma, and Carl - happen upon a wishing well and, despite initial scepticism, they come to find that anything they request comes true, with Molly first wishing for a new wardrobe, and later an iPhone 53.
It is not long until she begins to lose herself to the demands of keeping up appearances.
Ashlyn Beckwith filled in as Molly for the closing night, one of three emergency replacements required for the show, and it is a true testament to the talent and resilience of these teenagers that such contingency plans can be pulled off and without notice.
Eventually, all the kids at school discover the well and make their own wishes, with school even being cancelled indefinitely as a result.
Emulating the coins thrown into the well, lightbulbs descend and guide us down to the subterranean kingdom of the Wish Dwellers, whimsical fantasy creatures who grant wishes.
At first, they are excited to be granting wishes again after a drought and are led by the democratic Coventina (played by Annie O'Brien).
The ambition of the Well Dwellers soon heralds the return of The Grindylow (played by a formidable Mackenzie Thomson), a chaotic dictator who rejects the lawful system of wish granting and soon pushes the Well Dwellers to exhaustion.
A moral crystallises: wishes, whether granting or making them, are not to be taken lightly.
The lore of this world is surprisingly deep, almost like what you'd see out of an old Charmed episode. The script of ASPIRE artistic director Anna Kerrigan features many clever one-liners and running gags. It is a strong ensemble cast, with not a single character failing to shine.
The score is jukebox in style - with particularly good performances out of Tia Pezet on Madonna's Material Girl, Piper Araujo on Olivia Rodrigo's jealousy, jealousy, and Mackenzie Thomson on Muse's Supremacy - and is performed by an impressive live orchestra under Jessica Lopez's musical direction.
Production credits include drama ensemble direction by Lisa Hall, technical management by Jacob Harwood, fabulous set design by Lisa Little, lighting by Lyndon Buckley, choreography and costume design by Lauren Harvey, and makeup design by Alicia Whelan.
The 125 students in the cast and crew reached a high standard. The production was incredibly smooth, talent legitimate.
ASPIRE is very well-placed to have a second decade even more successful than its first if this is how it begins - or is that too much to wish for?
