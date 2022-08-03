Letters: Schedule puts the Newcastle Jets in hot seat

AT first it may seem that the Newcastle Jets and the A-League are on a winner in regards to scheduling more afternoon matches, including 3pm kick-offs for the upcoming season to try to entice more families to come.
The only problem is that a large chunk of the season is actually in summer and there's probably a reasonable chance that for some or many of those afternoon matches in summer, the temperature could very well be 35 degrees plus at kick-off time.
Hardly a "family friendly" environment for the fans (in particular those with seats directly in the sun) and also one that is not conducive to fast, high-intensity football.
Over the years the Jets through the ups and downs have at various times drawn big crowds over 15,000 on Friday and Saturday evenings.
At the end of the day, if the team is playing well and winning consistently the fans will come. We can only pray that La Nina is still around this summer for the Jets and the A-League in general.
THE claims by Trish McKay ("Club's policy seems out of step", Letters 2/8) in Tuesday's Herald that Souths Merewether only issue our member's vouchers - one per household and to the male occupant only, are not correct.
We will continue to issue $10 in vouchers to every member - male and female - including new members, up until December, at which time we will consider if the promotion is to continue into 2023.
I also point out that for any member without the technology to receive their vouchers on their phone, we will continue to print their vouchers for them at reception.
Over the past five to 10 years our board of directors (which includes female representation) and management have made many strategic decisions to be more appealing and inclusive of women and families.
In doing so, we recognise that in many cases females are the decision makers in the household and to survive in the highly competitive market in which we exist, we must appeal to them and provide a safe and welcoming environment.
Just a matter of weeks ago, we completed an extension at a cost of approximately $900,000, that included outdoor dining and a kids' play area.
Proof of the success of our strategies is that our fastest-growing demographic is females, aged 25 to 35 years.
We also employ more females than males, including in management and supervisory positions, and are the major sponsor of the very successful Souths Netball Club.
TRISH McKay, ("Club's policy seems out of step", Letters, 2/8), complained about $10 member vouchers for the South Newcastle Leagues Club's bar and bistro, being allocated to only one person of each household.
Because the vouchers are apparently being addressed to her husband, she feels that is discrimination. My wife and I moved from the area 12 months ago, but we still attend the club for a couple glasses of sparkling wine before tea, because we are long-term members of the club and we know most of the regulars.
South Leagues Club, in my view, are generous to members.
I should add that our $10 voucher is always addressed to my wife, but I certainly don't feel discriminated against and we both look forward to our visit to the club this evening.
KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien tossed up his resume that he was an assistant coach of the Storm and the Roosters when they won four grand finals between them.
There are a number of ex-assistant coaches from the Storm who have failed when given a head coaching job.
O'Brien went on about the Knights' defence on Sunday being poor, but he didn't say anything about the team being unable to score after having six sets on the Bulldogs' line - and remember the Bulldogs are only running 14th in the compeition.
The one thing the Storm used to do well was score points and it was a catch-me-if-you-can mentality.
Their defence was pretty good as well, but the pressure was always on the opposition chasing a score.
THERE'S something "not quite normal" when you go to a game expecting your team to lose. After the game we left McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, with almost 20,000 bewildered and comatose people, (yes, even Bulldog supporters); and to rub it all in - another former Knights player scored a hat-trick of tries.
Why do they keep letting up and coming players go?
There's a list as long as your arm of players playing for other clubs. Has anyone taken notice why Penrith are doing so well?
Maybe it's got a lot to do with local juniors coming through the ranks. We're supposed to have one of the biggest nurseries in the NRL, so what the hell is going on?
IT is great that the Anthony Albanese government has announced plans to boost the development of social housing to help tackle the problems recorded in your story, ("Plans to end homelessness", Newcastle Herald 1/8).
The previous Coalition government wasted over $20 billion since the start of the pandemic stimulating an already hot building market. That resulted in the biggest rise in home and building costs ever, and rapidly rising rates of builder bankruptcy.
Now that this program brought forward several years of plans by those people who would have bought or built their homes anyway it pushed up prices that have made future home ownership the privilege of the few. Those who did get into the market now have record-high mortgages that are being screwed by higher interest rates.
If the government is to get the biggest value for its buck that it proposes to commit to social housing it should do it through non-government organisations with proven records in housing management who can provide community services to residents and help stabilise their lives.
I witnessed this in Campbelltown where big estates were built with community services available and good results obtained.
When these services were withdrawn, these estates deteriorated massively.
The huge increase in housing cost, buying or renting, has made the job of trying to remove the national stigma of having the highest rate of homelessness of any developed country so much more difficult. We can only hope this new attempt will be more efficient.
WELL said Kerry Harrison, I too am sick of the same people having their petty arguments every day, ("Tit-for-tat on climate solves little", Letters, 1/8).
CONGRATULATIONS Kerry Harrison, ("Tit-for-tat on climate solves little", Letters, 1/8), you rehashed old matters after complaining about writers rehashing old matters, complained about writers not writing about local subjects before not writing about any local subjects yourself, then called out myself "and other regular correspondents" before criticising writers for arguing with each other.
I USUALLY agree with Steve Barnett, but his assertion, (Short Takes 28/7), that Midnight Oil is the "greatest live act in the world" I find a bit of a stretch. For me the Rolling Stones live in Hyde Park London on a balmy summer evening on a milestone birthday can't be topped.
CONGRATULATIONS Jesse Southwell; a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the Rugby 7s. Can't get that playing league.
AM I the only one who finds the situation with local ABC Radio to be very puzzling and very worrying. This week, the local Drive program has been replaced with a state-based program. For the ABC to be unable to find a fill-in local presenter is astounding. It is not uncommon to switch on in the afternoons, hoping to hear local stories, to find the state based program being broadcast. It seems to be happening more and more. It would seem that, once again, the Newcastle and Hunter region is being treated with utter contempt.
REGARDING the letter about stadium concerts ("Stadium shift can't be fait accompli", Letters, 30/7): surely this letter was written in jest. The crowd at one concert would be double the full season crowds at Newcastle Jets games.
ALBO reckons the voice will "unite and uplift the nation in a spirit of reconciliation and to advise politicians on policies and programs to close the gap on health, education, employment, housing, justice and safety". What the hell did we spend all the billions of dollars on in the past 50 years?
WHAT a sorry state of affairs this Barilaro saga has turned into. Watching how they squirm and wriggle to save their own backsides and high salaries puts one off one's dinner. Will we know the taxpayer cost of this little pantomime?
WHILE I may not be the most unbiased of political observers, Don Fraser, I believe it was in fact you who completely fabricated facts around the number of one-term federal Labor governments. So I'll take your political assessments with a large side serving of sodium chloride thanks.
