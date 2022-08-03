Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald letters: Schedule puts the Newcastle Jets in hot seat

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor, Friday August 5, 2022
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:58am, first published August 3 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Schedule puts the Newcastle Jets in hot seat

AT first it may seem that the Newcastle Jets and the A-League are on a winner in regards to scheduling more afternoon matches, including 3pm kick-offs for the upcoming season to try to entice more families to come.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.