Letters: Schedule puts the Newcastle Jets in hot seat

AM I the only one who finds the situation with local ABC Radio to be very puzzling and very worrying. This week, the local Drive program has been replaced with a state-based program. For the ABC to be unable to find a fill-in local presenter is astounding. It is not uncommon to switch on in the afternoons, hoping to hear local stories, to find the state based program being broadcast. It seems to be happening more and more. It would seem that, once again, the Newcastle and Hunter region is being treated with utter contempt.