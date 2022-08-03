DANCE Monkey superstar Tones and I will headline the return of The Drop music festival when it ends its three-year hiatus in March 2023.
The second edition of the Surfest-affiliated event was last held at Empire Park in March 2020 and headlined by The Presets and Boy & Bear, just weeks before the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 28 next year The Drop will return to Bar Beach's Empire Park with a stacked line-up also featuring surf-folk hit-maker Matt Corby and punk band Dune Rats, who released their latest album Real Rare Whale last week.
Rounding out the bill is indie band Cub Sport, indie-pop songstress Gretta Ray, surf-pop five-piece Stag Rock, punk duo Towns and producer Hallie.
Tones and I is arguably the hottest Australian pop artist in the world right now. With a Spotify audience of 15.5 million listeners per month, her viral hit Dance Monkey has been streamed in excess of 2.6 billion times.
Tones and I's latest single, Chant, is a collaboration with US star Macklemore.
The first Drop festival was held in 2019 at King Edward Park and featured Angus & Julia Stone and Ball Park Music. After wet conditions caused significant damage to the iconic parklands, the festival was shifted to Empire Park.
