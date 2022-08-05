Fangirls nails it with infectious soundtrack and feminist celebration

Fangirls, Yve Blake's love letter to the power of the teenage girl, first ran at Belvoir St Theatre in 2019.
Two tours and another production in the middle later, it has set up shop for a month and change at the Sydney Opera House, spiritually succeeding fellow pop-driven musical SIX's tenancy in 2020.
Edna is in love with Harry, the pretty-boy lead singer of True Connection, and her friends may laugh but she knows him better than anyone - just you wait and see.
Manali Datar (pictured) embodies our leading lady brilliantly, bringing a fantastic singing voice and authentic bratty acting choices to the role, but the true charm of the show is the strong ensemble structure, with major characters stepping into bit parts and supporting vocals to serve the narrative.
As Edna's mother, Danielle Barnes brings tragedy and heart to the show; as a member of True Connection and a bloodthirsty teenage girl, she injects the show with an extra level of comedy.
In an online forum, Edna interacts with an American fan-fiction writer Saltypringl (Jesse Dutlow), who inadvertently helps her hatch a plan to go to extremes to meet Harry, and it's these dips into the dark and depraved that make Fangirls so delicious to behold.
Yve Blake famously composed the pop/gospel score entirely digitally without playing an instrument herself, and it remains just as infectious as it did when the album first came out in 2021.
Fangirls is not a musical for people who want a traditional structure and track list with waltzes and arias - it is a neo-feminist celebration of unapologetic love for oneself.
