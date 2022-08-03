FORMER Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson was drawn to the Newcastle Jets by the attacking, up-tempo game Arthur Papas deploys.
But it is going to take the 30-year-old a couple of weeks to get in premier shape to play it.
As reported by the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday, Jenkinson has joined the Jets on a two-year deal.
"Talking to the manager, I know the style of play and the way he wants to play appeals to me," Jenkinson said.
"That was the first thing. From a football perspective, I knew it was going to work for me.
"Since I have turned up, I have realised what a beautiful city it is as well. It has worked out on and off the pitch."
Jenkinson spent eight years on the books at Arsenal and the last three with Nottingham Forrest, who have gained promotion to the English Premier League this season.
He is also attuned to the A-League after a six-month loan spell at Melbourne City last season.
"I really enjoyed it last year. It was a great experience," he said. "I had opportunities to keep playing back home, but I wanted to take this opportunity, I felt like it was the right challenge for me."
Jenkinson worked away from with the main group at training on Wednesday morning.
He had been training at home England, but expects to take a couple of weeks to get up to speed.
"I have been keeping fit over the summer for whatever comes next," he said. "I'm in decent shape. The boys train at such a high intensity here, it is about being clever for a week or two before I throw myself in. The coaching staff and fitness staff want to be sensible about it."
