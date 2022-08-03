The interior decorators guide to revamping your home

This is branded content.

Are your home interiors starting to look a little dull or dated? Whether you're looking to breathe new life into your space or are thinking of putting your home on the market, updating your interiors can drastically transform the look and feel of your home, all while boosting its resale value.



If you're unsure as to where to start on your interior decorating journey, you've come to the right place. All too often, people feel overwhelmed when it comes to revamping their interiors and this is no surprise considering the number of trends, styles and options available in 2022.

Thankfully, we're here to simplify the process with our interior decorators guide to revamping your home. Here are 6 tips that are guaranteed to instantly transform your space even on the smallest of budgets. If you're ready to embark on your ultimate home makeover, simply read on to find out more!

1. Slap on a fresh coat of paint

Regardless of whether you hire a professional painter or go the DIY-route, slapping on a fresh coat of paint on your walls is by far the easiest, cheapest and most effective way of breathing new life into even the most dated of spaces.



Over time, the condition of the paint on your walls will show signs of wear thanks to daily activities, kids, pets or general wear and tear. Unfortunately, damaged or dirty walls can make your house look aged and dirty, which is why updating your paint job is such an effective way of refreshing your space.



When it comes to areas such as the kitchen, dining or living room, we suggest opting for neutral colours such as whites, greys or beiges that offer a modern yet classic look with added decorating flexibility. Other paint-friendly updates such as a feature wall are also great ways of injecting some of your personal style and aesthetic preferences into your space.

Top tip: When it comes to paint, don't limit yourself to just the walls. In fact, refreshing a dated cabinet or chest of drawers with a fresh coat of chalk or mineral paint can be a great way of completely revamping old furniture without having to spend thousands on new pieces. To learn more about how you can upcycle or flip old furniture, be sure to check out this article.

2. Invest in a statement piece

One of the best ways of refreshing your interiors is to invest in a statement piece. For those who are new to the interior design game, a statement piece is any item of furniture or decor that becomes the focal point of your interior design.



Statement pieces are often the first thing the eye is drawn to and offer a great starting point for anyone who is looking to reset the overall tone of your space and home. Some popular options when it comes to statement pieces include:

Oversized sculptures, paintings or artwork;

Statement armchairs, sofas or recliners;

A big, bold and bushy indoor plant;

Statement lighting options such as a chandelier or linear pendant light;

Bold statement rugs or runners; and/or

A large farmhouse or Victorian style mirror.

These are just a few examples of how you can incorporate a statement piece into your interior decor, so be sure to let your imagination run wild when in search of the perfect addition to your space. For more tips on how to style your space with a statement piece, be sure to check out this article.

3. Switch out your lighting fixtures

One should never ever underestimate the power of lighting interior decor. This is because lighting plays a huge role in our perception of a space and has the capacity to create unique sensations and experiences and can completely change the look and feel of your design.



As a general rule of thumb, each room in your home should consist of three different kinds of lighting: ambient, task and accent lighting. But what exactly do these different terms mean?

Ambient lighting: Ambient lighting is lighting that provides overall illumination and may come in the form of ceiling lights, down lights, chandeliers or track lighting.

Task lighting: Task lighting is lighting that illuminates a particular area and makes the completion of a task easier. Examples of task lighting in the home include pendant lighting over a kitchen island, under cabinet lights, table lamps, floor lamps and track spotlights.

Accent lighting: Lastly, accent lighting refers to lighting that highlights attention to a particular object such as an indoor plant, artwork, sculpture or bookcase.

Now that you're an expert in the different types of lighting used in interior design, it is time to put your plan into action. If you're looking to truly update your space with lighting, it usually makes sense to consider the ambient lighting first, followed by task and accent lighting.



Completely revamping an outdated light fixture, or even just switching to one that better suits your new style is an easy way to alter the tone of any room almost instantly.

4. Add a touch of green

Flip through the pages of any modern interior design magazine and we guarantee you'll find at least one or two indoor plants in every perfectly curated space you set your eyes on. Plants are a critical element of good interior design, and often one of the most overlooked.



The addition of plants not only helps to soften angular lines in the home, but can also inject colour, vibrancy and life into even the coldest of spaces such as a bathroom or laundry area.

If you are really looking to make a statement with your plants, we highly recommend investing in a large, statement plant that is guaranteed to transform your space in a jiffy. Some of our favourite, low maintenance indoor plant varieties include the Fiddle Leaf Fig, Rubber Plant, Monstera Deliciosa and the Snake Plant.



While you're at it, don't forget to pick out a gorgeous ceramic, clay or concrete planter to nest your beautiful plant in. There are hundreds of different shapes, styles, colours and textures to choose from, so you're guaranteed to find plant decor that seamlessly ties in to your interior decor style.

5. Revamp your window treatment

Are your curtains straight out of the 90s? Perhaps those vertical blinds have seen better days. Regardless of which side of the fence you find yourself on, revamping your window treatment will seriously make a massive impact on the overall look and feel of your space.



Your window treatments can truly make or break a room, so choosing them wisely is key. When it comes to new curtains, the options are truly endless and it is a matter of colour, fabric, length, lining and custom made VS off-the shelf.



As a general rule, you will want to choose a fabric and style that enhances your interior decor, creates a nice backdrop for your furnishings and offers you the type and amount of natural lighting that you are after in your home. Many people in 2022 are also going the route of hanging curtains from the ceiling in order to create the illusion of a taller, bigger room.

Now that we've covered curtains, let's briefly talk about blinds. Some things to consider when choosing the perfect blinds for your space include colour, look, style, functionality and practicality. Venetian blinds are currently on-trend and in vogue, while roller blinds provide a more practical, streamlined look for windows that require frequent use or access.

6. Embark on the great purge

Last but not least, even the best tips and tricks are rendered useless if your home is filled with clutter, dust, dirt and mess. A lot of the time, the answer to your interior decorating woes can be found in removing things from your space rather than bringing anything new in. This is why we always prioritise spring cleaning - or the 'Great Purge' - at the beginning of any and every interior design revamp project.

Getting rid of old junk by donating it or giving it away to friends or family can be a great way to reclaim your space without having to feel guilty about being wasteful. If you must hold on to items, we recommend investing in storage furniture options such as a gas-lift bed or storage ottoman that will allow you to keep your items away from plain sight. Less unsightly clutter also means less dust and dirt, resulting in a calmer and much more relaxing space that you can unwind in at the end of a long and stressful day.

